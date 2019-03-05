Oil train restriction passes Washington Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed a bill that would target oil trains by require crude oil passing through to be made less volatile.

Lawmakers voted 27-20 in favor of the measure Monday, sending it to the state House.

Under the bill, companies planning to unload or store oil in Washington would first have to put it through extra processing to reduce its tendency to evaporate, starting in 2020.

Flammable vapors are part of what makes a fuel volatile, and the supporters of the measure claimed it would make the oil trains that pass through the state on a daily basis safer.

But critics of the proposal claimed it would be a de facto ban on shipment of oil by rail in the state, especially oil from North Dakota known as Bakken Crude, because the additional processing would make it cheaper to use routes outside of Washington.