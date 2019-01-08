Oil tanker explosion in Hong Kong kills 1 crew member

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong fire officials say an oil tanker explosion has killed one person and left three missing at sea.

Authorities say a Vietnam-registered oil tanker burst into flames Tuesday as it prepared to refuel at an anchorage off Hong Kong's southern coast.

Twenty-one crew members were rescued from the waters. Authorities say one was pronounced dead at the scene and four others have been hospitalized.

Rescuers are searching for the three missing crew members.