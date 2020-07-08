Oil changes to support TheatreWorks

Affordable Automotive in New Milford has announced the recipient of its Giving Back Program for the month of July is TheatreWorks of New Milford.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the nonprofit organization.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact the food bank to present the pack with the check.

TheatreWorks, originally built in 1902, the theatre served as a Black Adventist Church until membership dwindled and it was disbanded in the 1960s.

In 1973, a group of artists formed The Creative Arts Center of New Milford, Inc. with the goal of presenting not only theatre but a variety of artistic events.

As time wore on, The Little Theatre, as it became known, focused more and more on what it did best and in 1992 was renamed TheatreWorks to more accurately reflect the company and its mission.

As a nonprofit organization, more than 30 percent of TheatreWorks’ annual operating budget comes from donor contributions.

Affordable Automotive is owned by husband and wife, Dimitri and Rose Koulouris.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Center Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.