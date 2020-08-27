Oil changes to support Alzheimer’s chapter

Affordable Automotive in New Milford has announced the recipient of its Giving Back Program for the month of August is the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the non-profit organization.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact the food bank to present the pack with the check.

The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s won’t be a large in-person event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, individuals are invited to walk on their own or with a small group.

For more information, visit www.alz.org/ct.

Affordable Automotive is owned by husband and wife, Dimitri and Rose Koulouris.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Center Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.