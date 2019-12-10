Oil changes to benefit Water Witch

Affordable Automotive in New Milford has announced the recipient of its Giving Back Program for the month of December is Water Witch Hose Co. #2.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the fire department.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact the food bank to present them with the check.

Affordable Automotive is owned by husband and wife, Dimitri and Rose Koulouris.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Center Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.