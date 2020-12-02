Oil changes to aid food bank

Affordable Automotive in New Milford has announced the recipient of its Giving Back Program for the month of December is the food bank in New Milford.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the non-profit organization.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact the food bank to present the pack with the check.

New Milford Social Services hosts a weekly food program that distributes shelf-stable foods, bakery products and seasonal produce.

The food bank is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the Social Services office.

In addition, the New Milford United Methodist Church operates Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for those who prefer evening pickup Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

On occasion, Social Service's clients may request an emergency food bank voucher to a local grocery store.

The Food Bank relies solely on donations of food and funds. Donations are accepted at the Social Services office Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call Social Services at 860-355-6079.

Affordable Automotive is owned by husband and wife, Dimitri and Rose Koulouris.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Center Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.