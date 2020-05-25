Ohio virus death toll nears 2000, university students warned

COLUMBUS (AP) — The number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus in Ohio is nearing 2,000 total.

The Ohio Department of Health said Monday afternoon there have been 1,987 coronavirus-related deaths., an increase of 18 reported in the previous 24 hours.

The state health department also reported 32,477 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Ohio. That was an increase of 566 cases over 24 hours.

Butler County health officials are urging people who attended off-campus social events around Miami University earlier this month to be aware of possible exposure to COVID-19. Health officials in the southwest Ohio county report several COVID-19 cases linked to student gatherings in the Oxford area May 8-16.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.