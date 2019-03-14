Ohio's congressional map in hands of federal judges

CINCINNATI (AP) — The future of Ohio's congressional district map is in the hands of three federal judges.

Testimony concluded Wednesday about a lawsuit charging that the GOP-controlled redistricting resulted in an unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.

After considering post-trial legal briefs from attorneys, Judges Timothy Black, Karen Nelson Moore and Michael Watson are expected to rule within weeks on a case that could potentially result in a change of the congressional map for 2020 elections.

Their decision is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Veteran Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, of Toledo, testified that gerrymandering hurts America.

Republicans have noted repeatedly that each side lost one seat in the remap after the 2010 U.S. Census and that the plan had bipartisan support. The delegation has held at 12 Republicans, four Democrats, ever since.