Ohio police chief forced out in wake of Andre Hill killing ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press/Report For America Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 5:46 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, Thomas Quinlan, chief of the Columbus Division of Police, speaks with the media at the Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission in Columbus, Ohio. Quinlan was forced out Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, after the mayor who hired him said he'd lost confidence in Quinlan's ability to make needed changes to the department, weeks after the police killing of Andre Hill. Andrew Welsh-Huggins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Dec.. 23, 2020, file photo, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther speaks at a news conference in Columbus, Ohio. The police chief of Ohio's capital and largest city was forced out Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, after the mayor who hired him said he'd lost confidence in Thomas Quinlan's ability to make needed changes to the department, weeks after the police killing of Andre Hill. Andrew Welsh-Huggins/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, pallbearers carry the casket of Andre Hill to a hearse following funeral services at First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio. Thomas Quinlan's, t police chief of Ohio's capital and largest city, was forced out Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, after the mayor who hired him said he'd lost confidence in Quinlan's ability to make needed changes to the department, weeks after the police killing of Andre Hill. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The police chief of Ohio's capital and largest city was forced out Thursday after the mayor who hired him said he'd lost confidence in the chief's ability to make needed changes to the department, weeks after the police killing of Andre Hill.
The removal of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther comes amid a larger community debate over the shootings of several Black children and men by police and heavy-handed police tactics during last year's protests over police brutality and racial injustice.
Written By
ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and FARNOUSH AMIRI