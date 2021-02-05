Ohio officer who fatally shot Andre Hill to plead not guilty FARNOUSH AMIRI and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Report for America/Associated Press Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 11:43 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The white Ohio police officer charged with murder in the December shooting death of Andre Hill, a Black man, is set to appear virtually Friday in court, where his attorney says he will plead not guilty.
Former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday following a monthlong investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's Office into the fatal shooting of Hill, 47, on Dec. 22.
FARNOUSH AMIRI and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS