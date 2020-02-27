Ohio governor to outline state's coronavirus preparation

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state and local health officials planned Thursday to outline the state's preparation for the possible spread of the coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases of the illness COVID-19 in Ohio to date, DeWine's office said in announcing the briefing.

The governor and Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton scheduled a Thursday briefing at MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland along with hospital and county officials.

The virus that emerged in China has infected more than 82,000 people and caused more than 2,800 deaths. That includes 60 cases in the United States.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.