Ohio governor backs $1B rescue for state's 2 nuclear plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor hopes state lawmakers can agree on a bill that would hand over roughly $1 billion to the state's two nuclear plants.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he'll sign the proposal if lawmakers can get it passed.

The financial rescue for the nuclear plants cleared the Ohio Senate this week but is stalled in the House after months of debate.

The House plans to take up the issue at the beginning of August when Republican leaders hope they will have enough votes to pass the bill.

The proposal would give the nuclear plants $150 million a year by adding a new fee onto every electricity bill in the state.

FirstEnergy Solutions says it will close the plants by next year if it doesn't get help from the state.