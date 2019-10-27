Ohio employees get access to anti-domestic violence training

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State government employees in Ohio are getting the chance to learn better ways for spotting and reporting domestic violence signs in the workplace.

It's through an enhanced web-based training program developed by the Ohio departments of Health and Administrative Services.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says the administration hopes the course will give employees a better understanding of signs associated with domestic violence, resources available and ways to appropriately report abuse.

The training was updated to reflect DeWine's January executive order on workplace domestic violence policy in state government.

It will be mandatory for all managers, with the goal of equipping them to talk to staff members who may be experiencing or causing harm in a relationship.

All state employees have the option of taking the course.