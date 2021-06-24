Ohio court upholds drink driving arrest based on citizen tip

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shouted tip to a state trooper about an impaired driver — "That lady is drunk!" — was enough to justify the woman's subsequent arrest, a unanimous Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a case involving constitutional protections from illegal search and seizure.

At issue before the court was the 2017 arrest of a woman in Hamilton County whose blood-alcohol levels tested at more than twice the legal limit. Lower courts sided with the woman's arguments that the tip, from an unidentified man at a gas station, was anonymous and didn't give the trooper cause to investigate.

Prosecutors said the trooper was justified in stopping the woman — Sherry Tidwell — arguing that the Department of Homeland Security's directive, “If you see something, say something,” applies to stopping drunken drivers just as it does to terrorist attacks.

State Patrol Sgt. Jacques Illanz “did exactly what we want and expect police to do,” Philip Cummings, an assistant Hamilton County prosecutor, argued in an August court filing. “And indeed his quick action may have saved lives.”

The court agreed, ruling that the trooper had “reasonable suspicion to investigate” whether the woman was driving drunk based on the tip and the trooper's own observations.

That the reliability of the unidentified customer’s tip "cannot be quantified with mathematical precision does not mean that it lacked investigative value,” Justice Michael Donnelly wrote for the court. “Based on the totality of the circumstances then confronting the officer, we hold that his investigatory stop of Tidwell was reasonable and thus did not violate the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

Court records show that Illanz was finishing up a traffic crash report at a gas station in southwestern Ohio on Nov. 11, 2017, when a man walked out of the station and shouted at the trooper: “Hey, you need to stop that vehicle. That lady is drunk!”

The trooper stopped Tidwell as she backed out of her parking space. He said he smelled alcohol in the woman’s car, noted that her eyes were bloodshot and glassy and her speech was slurred, according to court records. The woman denied drinking.

Tidwell had a blood-alcohol level of 0.213% following a test by a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy who arrived at the scene, according to Supreme Court filings. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08%. The tipster left the scene and was never identified.

Tidwell was charged with driving under the influence but successfully argued to lower courts that the stop was unconstitutional because it was based on “an anonymous, unreliable tip.”

Even when the trooper did stop the woman as she backed out of her parking space, his contention that her “blank stare” justified stopping her was misplaced, said defense attorney Tad Brittingham in a September court filing.

He also argued that the “That lady is drunk!” tip amounts to hearsay, since the man was relying on information told to him by the store clerk, Brittingham said. A message was left with Brittingham Thursday about the court decision.

Hamilton County appealed lower court rulings siding with Tidwell to the state Supreme Court.

The state Public Defender's Office filed a motion siding with the driver, while the Ohio Attorney General's Office is asking the high court to allow the tip to be used.