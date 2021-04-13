Ohio court to hear debate over ancient earthworks access ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 8:07 a.m.
1 of6 This photo made on July 30, 2019 shows a golfer's tee box atop a 2,000-year-old mound at Moundbuilders Country Club at the Octagon Earthworks in Newark, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the debate over public access to the set of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks. The case pits the state historical society against the country club where the earthworks are located. (Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP,) Doral Chenoweth III/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - This April 6, 2000 file photo shows a concrete walkway, foreground, that allows golfers access to the top of an ancient American Indian mound at Moundbuilders Country Club in Newark, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the debate over public access to the set of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks. The case pits the state historical society against the country club where the earthworks are located. (Jeff Adkins/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File) Jeff Adkins/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 This photo made on July 30, 2019 shows a 155 ft. diameter circular enclosure around hole number 3 at Moundbuilders Country Club at the Octagon Earthworks in Newark, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the debate over public access to the set of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks. The case pits the state historical society against the country club where the earthworks are located. (Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP,) Doral Chenoweth III/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 This photo made on July 30, 2019 shows a groundskeeper as he mows near the flat-topped mound that is part of the 50-acre octagon at Moundbuilders Country Club at the Octagon Earthworks in Newark, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the debate over public access to the set of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks. The case pits the state historical society against the country club where the earthworks are located. (Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP,) Doral Chenoweth III/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A debate over public access to a set of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks is before the Ohio Supreme Court in a case pitting the state historical society against a country club where the earthworks are located.
At issue before the court are the 2,000-year-old Octagon Earthworks in Newark in central Ohio. The Ohio History Connection, which owns the earthworks, has proposed the site along with other ancient sites in Ohio for nomination to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The historical society, which is a nonprofit that contracts with the state, argues it must control access to the earthworks for that nomination to proceed.
