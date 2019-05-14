Ohio bill would bar towing services from hiring "spotters"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bill that would prohibit towing services from hiring "spotters" to report illegally parked vehicles is up for consideration in an Ohio House committee.

A spotter as described in the bill is a person whose task is to report the presence of vehicles not authorized to park in designated spaces for the purposes of having them towed, removed or impounded. The House Transportation and Public Safety Committee could possibly vote on the legislation Tuesday. The bill introduced by Rep. Tom Patton, a Republican from Strongsville, would make violating the prohibition a third-degree misdemeanor. Violators could be fined as much as $500 and sentenced to up to 60 days in jail.

A message seeking comment from Ohio's Association of Professional Towers was left at their Columbus offices.