Ohio Justices toss GOP Statehouse maps, order fix in 10 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court rejected newly drawn district maps on Wednesday that had retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature, agreeing with voting rights advocates that the lines were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The court sent the maps back to the Ohio Redistricting Commission, giving the GOP-led panel 10 days to take another crack at complying with provisions of a 2015 constitutional amendment requiring an attempt at avoiding partisan favoritism.