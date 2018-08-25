‘Oh Boy’ concert on tap for Sept. 8

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will play host to “Oh Boy! The Best of the Boy Bands” Sept. 8 at New Milford High School.

The event is presented by the Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus.

Tickets are $20 for general seating and $25 for premium seating, and are available for purchase online at www.gnmcc.booktix.com.

Proceeds from Chamber fundraisers such as this, as well as the Crystal Winter Gala and the Village Fair Days, the Chamber is able to keep membership dues affordable, offer a variety of free educational seminars and networking events, award scholarships to our local students, make donations to various organizations in our community, and host community events like the fireworks celebration and tree lighting ceremony.