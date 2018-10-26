Officials test garage project site ahead of bond vote

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Voters will soon decide whether to approve a $10.5 million bond to pay for a garage as part of a planned hotel development in Vermont's capital city.

The Times Argus reports the site has a history of pollution, which has called into question whether the project will end up costing taxpayers millions more than expected.

The Bashara family bought the property in 1993, and they are seeking to build a $15 million, five-story hotel along with the parking garage in Montpelier.

Fred Bashara II says their site is not as contaminated as an adjacent site under construction, and officials are now doing minor testing to make sure everything can proceed.

It is unclear when the results of the tests will be revealed.

The bond vote is scheduled for Nov. 6.