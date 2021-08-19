Officials tear out yearbook pages, prompt censorship claims

BIGELOW, Ark. (AP) — Officials at an Arkansas high school physically tore out pages from the school's published yearbook that included references to the U.S. Capitol riot, George Floyd and COVID-19, claiming ‘community backlash’, an action the Student Press Law Center condemned as censorship.
The SPLC, a nonprofit that defends the First Amendment rights of student journalists and their advisers at high school and college levels, and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette both requested documentation regarding the community backlash.