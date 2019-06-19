https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Officials-searching-Wisconsin-River-for-child-14017180.php
Officials searching Wisconsin River for child
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) — Officials are searching the Wisconsin River near Wisconsin Dells for a missing child.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that search will resume Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were called to an area called The Narrows about 6 p.m. Tuesday for a child who went under the water.
Authorities postponed the search late Tuesday night.
