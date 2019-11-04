Officials responding to a small plane crash in a cemetery

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in a Massachusetts cemetery.

The New Bedford firefighters union said on its Instagram account Monday afternoon that crews were on the scene of a crash at Rural Cemetery near the Rhode Island state line.

It's not clear what caused the plane to crash and if anyone was injured. No further information was posted.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the agency would provide more information when it receives it.

The cemetery, which dates to the 1800s, is about five miles south of the New Bedford Regional Airport, which serves southern Massachusetts.