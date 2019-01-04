Officials report on flu-related deaths in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say a young child and two adults are among the first people to suffer this season's flu-related deaths in Clark County.

The Southern Nevada Health District said in a statement Thursday that the child who died was younger than 5 years old, while the two adults were between ages 50 and 65.

Dr. Joe Iser, of the Southern Nevada Health District, says young children and older adults are among people who may be more at risk to flu-like complications. He called the deaths a tragic reminder that the flu can be a serious illness.

He also urged residents to get a flu shot if they had not already.

Officials say that 68 people had been hospitalized as of Dec. 22 at some point this season in the health district.