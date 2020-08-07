Officials recover body of Portland man who drowned in river

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The body of a Portland man presumed drowned after he was ejected from a boat Sunday on the Columbia River was recovered Wednesday.

The Columbian reports the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit, along with Portland Fire and Rescue, responded about 5 p.m. to the North Portland Harbor after someone reported seeing a body in the river.

Marine deputies recovered the body, identified as Michael Hoang Trinh, 45. He was a passenger in a boat that flipped near Broughton Beach Park.

Trinh was not wearing a life jacket. He went under the water and did not resurface, the sheriff’s office said.

Despite hours of searching by air, boat and underwater, the man was not located Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office previously said the boat operator is cooperating with the investigation, and impairment does not appear to be a factor.