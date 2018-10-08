Officials mulling bullet train between Portland, Vancouver It would make the journey in about two hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia are in the very early stages of planning a bullet train that could travel between Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, British Columbia, in about two hours.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the discussion about the rail, which would pass Seattle in less than an hour, is in its infancy, but the governments hope to make it a reality by 2035.

Transportation officials are meeting Tuesday, for the second time this year, about what the ultra-high-speed rail line would look like.

No such trains operate in the U.S. The fastest train, Amtrak's Acela Express, hits maximum speeds of 154 miles per hour but averages about half that speed on its route between Washington D.C. and Boston.

According to a report the Washington Department of Transportation released in February, the line could cost $25 billion to more than $40 billion to build.