Officials identify man who vanished when trying to save kids

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who went missing after jumping into a river to rescue children who had fallen out of a canoe as 34-year-old Keawe Pestana of Boise.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says the three children were wearing life jackets when they fell into the water on Friday, and all made it safely to the shore of the Salmon River near Riggins. Pestana surfaced briefly after jumping into the water, but then disappeared and has not been seen since.

The search for Pestana is ongoing, and the Idaho County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call. The sheriff's office says the Salmon River is cold and dangerous this time of year, and people who are on or near the water should wear life jackets.