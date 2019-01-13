Officials hope monument, amphitheater will improve park

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A limestone monument to an Indianapolis mayor will be restored and become the centerpiece of an amphitheater that could bring new life to a city park.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that a $9.2 million Lilly Endowment grant will help pay for the restoration of the Thomas Taggart Memorial at Riverside Park. Taggart served as the city's mayor from 1895 to 1901. The memorial was created in 1931.

The monument will be incorporated into a planned amphitheater, which will become the home stage for the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company and a venue for concerts and other events.

The Indianapolis Parks Foundation, the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company, Indy Parks and Recreation, and Indiana Landmarks are working together on the project.

___

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com