Officials echo Mississippi request for disaster declaration

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's two U.S. senators and four congressmen are adding their voices to a request that President Donald Trump declare a federal disaster in the state after recent flooding and tornadoes.

The delegation sent the letter Monday, saying it was supporting Gov. Phil Bryant's request.

A disaster declaration could make federal aid available to individuals, governments and nonprofit groups that have suffered damages.

The delegation says damage has been recorded in 43 of Mississippi's 82 counties. They report 1,323 homes and 126 businesses damaged or destroyed. The letter says 839 roads and 35 bridges were destroyed or damaged.

The group warns damages are likely to increase because flooding continues along the Mississippi River and inside the Yazoo River backwater levee. Members say state and local resources aren't enough to fund recovery.