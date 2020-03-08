2nd patient in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia believe they have discovered a second case of coronavirus in the state.

The second “presumptive positive case” involves a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who had traveled on a Nile River cruise, the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release Sunday morning. The patient began showing symptoms of respiratory illness Feb. 28 and was hospitalized Thursday in stable condition, officials said.

Virginia recorded its first case Saturday when a U.S. Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir was found to have the virus.

Officials said they would provide more details about the cases during a Sunday afternoon news conference in Fairfax.

