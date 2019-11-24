Officials: Tests show Puget Sound squid is safe to eat

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials in Washington state say it’s safe to eat squid caught in Puget Sound.

KOMO-TV reported Sunday King County officials recently tested squid from the sound for metals and other contaminants for the first time in two decades.

King County officials say the results show it’s safe to eat Puget Sound squid for eight to 12 meals a month.

Jenee Colton with the King County Department of Natural Resources says pollution in the sound is contaminating fish. But squid doesn't have a lot of fat, which means that it doesn't store a lot of contaminants like other seafood.

Dave McBride with the Washington State Department of Health says contaminant levels in squid are low. He says squid is a good choice for consumers and anglers.

