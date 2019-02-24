Officials: Nevada prison Inmate found dead in infirmary cell

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prison officials say a 71-year-old inmate died during the weekend in the infirmary of a correctional center where he arrived a little under four months ago.

The state Department of Corrections says John Henry Riley was found dead Saturday at High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas.

His cause of death wasn't immediately determined. An autopsy was scheduled with the Clark County coroner in Las Vegas.

Riley had been convicted last year of battery causing substantial injury in Las Vegas and sentenced to one year to 34 months in prison.