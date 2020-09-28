Officials: Jail officer to be fired for using racial slur

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A correctional officer who is accused of using a racial slur against a jail inmate in Georgia has been placed on administrative leave and is set to be fired.

The officer, Gregory Hubert Brown, was placed on leave without pay Sunday after he used the slur against an inmate on suicide watch, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The office said the racist epithet was used in front of other inmates and another correctional officer.

Sheriff Victor Hill gave an order to fire Brown, who is set to be terminated by Wednesday in compliance with the office’s civil service guidelines.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports this will be the third time Brown has been fired from a job at a correctional facility.

He was fired from his position as a corrections officer with the Coweta County Jail in 2010, Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records show. Brown then went on to work with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office as a jail officer. He was fired from that position in 2012 and rehired the next year.

It is not clear what led to his termination in his prior positions.