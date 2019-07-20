Officials: Hurricane Barry farm damage fairly local

CROWLEY, La. (AP) — Some Louisiana farmers say they've never seen storm damage worse than Hurricane Barry left behind, but the LSU AgCenter says that statewide crop damage was minimal.

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says AgCenter and federal Farm Service Agency workers are assessing crop damage, and it could be a few weeks before they have full assessments. He said in a news release Thursday that damage was not widespread, but it greatly affected some farmers.

An Agcenter news release Thursday quoted rice, soybean and corn specialists as saying much the same thing.

Farmer Jeffrey Sylvester of Whiteville said he's never seen so much water over his crops, with 700 acres of soybeans submerged. He said much of his rice crop was in the heading stage, and he doubts the crop will survive.