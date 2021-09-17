Officials: Gang members killed 3, caught with drugs and guns

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Members and associates of a Waterbury gang are accused of committing three murders, eight attempted murders, assaults, and drug and gun crimes over the past four years, according to federal grant jury indictments announced Friday.

Federal and local law enforcement officials said a 2 1/2-year investigation into Waterbury-area gangs resulted in a 36-count indictment against 16 members and associates of the 960 gang on racketeering, murder and other charges. Authorities said the probe is ongoing.