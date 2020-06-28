Officials: Florida woman dies in gunfire with deputies

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A white woman was shot dead Saturday after firing at Florida sheriff deputies, authorities said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said on a series of Twitter posts that the woman fled during an investigation in Port Richey, Florida. The office said that the woman fired a shot at the deputies, who then shot at her, striking her once.

Officials say the woman was pronounced death at the scene after being treated by emergency personnel. The deputies were not injured.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the woman or the deputies. It said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the shooting.