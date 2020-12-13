Officials: Detention facility at center of scandal is closed

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — State and county officials have confirmed the voluntary closure of a for-profit juvenile detention center in northeastern Pennsylvania to which prosecutors said juvenile offenders were improperly sent in a kickback scheme that led to the imprisonment of two judges.
The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice reports that the 60-bed PA Child Care in Pittston shuttered in mid-November, just a month after having been licensed by the state Department of Human Services to operate for another year.