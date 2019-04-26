Officials: About 300 residents hit by nursing home closures

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Five nursing homes in southeastern Massachusetts plan to close their doors amid financial problems, leaving about 300 residents and their families in search of care.

The nursing homes owned by New Jersey-based Skyline Healthcare are in New Bedford, Fall River and Dighton.

State public health officials say they're working with the company on an "orderly closure process."

The Massachusetts Senior Care Association says the immediate focus should be on safely relocating the residents affected by the closures, and providing full pay for workers.

The organization has warned that up to 35 nursing homes around the state could close this year, on top of 20 that permanently shut their doors last year.

A state budget approved Thursday by the House of Representatives boosts Medicaid reimbursements for nursing homes by $35 million.