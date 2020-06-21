Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — At least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting in Texas' capital, officials said Sunday.

Five adults with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals by Austin-Travis County EMS, the organization said in a tweet.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin, according to tweets from EMS and Austin police. Further information wasn't immediately available, and it's unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.