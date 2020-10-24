Officials: 4 killed, 2 injured in North Carolina house fire

BUXTON, N.C. (AP) — Four people were killed and at least two others injured in a fire that damaged the homes of Coast Guard members on North Carolina's Outer Banks, authorities said.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the four people who died in Friday morning's fire in Buxton were a Coast Guard member's family.

“This tragic incident impacts not only this family, crew and station, but various members, families and units throughout the Coast Guard,” said Coast Guard Capt. Matt Baer.

The fire damaged multiple homes, displacing three other Coast Guard members and their families, officials said.

Two people were taken to Outer Banks Hospital. Dare County officials didn't immediately release the names of the victims.

“Thoughts and prayers are with all who have been impacted by this tragic fire, especially those that lost loved ones,” said Drew Pearson, Dare County's emergency management director.