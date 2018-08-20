Officials: 2 swimmers killed, caught in riptides

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say two swimmers caught in riptides have died.

Emergency personnel responded to Seabrook Beach around noon Sunday. Seabrook Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Perkins said CPR was performed on both victims as they were transported to two separate hospitals.

Police say a 49-year-old Methuen, Massachusetts, man was pronounced dead at a hospital. On Monday, they said a 47-year-old Methuen woman also died. She had been in critical condition.

Authorities say five other people struggled in the water and were helped by good Samaritans and police.

Seabrook police issued a swim advisory due to strong currents.