Officials: 2 drown in bad wave conditions on Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Officials in eastern Michigan say two people drowned and three others were hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said on its Facebook page that a human chain was used to reach the first person who experienced trouble in the "hazardous wave conditions" around noon Sunday. Jeff Hawke, director of public safety, says the 64-year-old man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hawke says the man was identified as David Knaffle of Wyoming, Michigan.

Nearly four hours later, the department says a 20-year-old man from Lansing was pulled from the water. The unidentified man was also pronounced at the hospital.

Hawke says three other people were hospitalized after being rescued, including a 46-year-old man in serious condition.