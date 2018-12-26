Officials: 2 children didn't escape mobile home fire

HOMER, La. (AP) — Officials say two children did not escape a mobile home fire in Louisiana.

A Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal Facebook post says a 4-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were found in the remains of the fire in Homer on Wednesday.

News outlets report that firefighters were called in the early morning hours. Officials say it was learned that the two children were unable to escape the blaze. The release of the children's identities is pending autopsy with the Claiborne Parish Coroner's Office.