Officials: 18 measles cases in Detroit area since March 13

OAK PARK, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials say ten more cases of measles have been confirmed in the Detroit area, raising the number in Oakland County to 18 since March 13.

The highly contagious disease has been linked to a person who was visiting from Israel and had stayed in New York, where there's a measles outbreak.

Officials say people may have been exposed this month in Detroit and in the suburbs of Oak Park, Berkley, Farmington Hills, Royal Oak and Southfield, including at synagogues, Jewish educational institutions, a hospital and grocery stores. A full list of possible exposure dates and locations is posted online .

Michigan health officials last year urged people to get vaccinated after confirming several measles cases in the state . They're urging vaccinations following this month's cases.