Official: Suspect killed in shootout, 1 arrested in Maryland

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — One man was killed and another arrested following a car and foot chase that began in Pennsylvania and ended with a shootout in Maryland, authorities said.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has not released their identities, but spokesperson Todd Wivell said Monday that both men were suspects in an attempted homicide in Pennsylvania, news outlets reported.

After the chase crossed over to Maryland's Frederick County, the suspects fired at a police vehicle along U.S. Route 15 and then wrecked their car, he said.

They emerged from the wreck and continued firing at police, but authorities were able to take one suspect into custody at the crash site, Wivell said. Authorities said that man was not shot.

The sheriff’s office said the other man fled on foot to a gas station in Emmitsburg and continued firing at officers. Wivell said that’s when law enforcement returned fire, and struck the suspect. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

There were four law enforcement agencies involved, and it wasn't immediately clear whose officer fired the shot that killed the suspect.

No officers were injured. Authorities said an employee at the gas station was “slightly injured," but refused treatment. It is not clear what caused that injury.