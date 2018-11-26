Official: GM to close Ontario plant, costing 2,500 jobs

TORONTO (AP) — General Motors is planning to announce the closure of its Oshawa, Ontario, plant Monday, which will eventually result in the loss of about 2,500 jobs.

The plant closure announcement was confirmed by an official familiar with the decision. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk publicly ahead of Monday's announcement.

The official says it is part of a global restructuring of GM as they shift focus to lower emitting hybrid vehicles, which is not focus of Oshawa plant.

GM opened its factory in Oshawa, near Toronto, in 1953. The plant is used to make the Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala sedans as well as the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks.

A GM spokesman declined to comment.