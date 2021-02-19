Officer, suspect struck during central California shootout Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 4:21 p.m.
This photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office shows a shot out rear window of a California Highway Patrol vehicle in Exeter, Calif., in Tulare County, in central California, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
This photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office shows a suspect's vehicle, left, that crashed into an orchard after a pursuit with police in the city of Exeter, Calif., in Tulare County, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
EXETER, Calif. (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer and a suspect were struck by bullets Friday during a shootout in the San Joaquin Valley after a vehicle pursuit, authorities said.
The CHP officer was hit in the shoulder and was expected to survive her injuries, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was struck in the upper torso and was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.