Officer suffers minor injury trying to stop fleeing vehicle

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer has been injured by a driver fleeing a traffic stop.

The officer was hurt when the driver of a BMW who had fled a traffic stop for speeding deliberately rammed the back of his cruiser in Ledyard on Sunday afternoon.

The officer's injuries are said to be minor. His name was not released. The cruiser was totaled.

The BMW was last seen in a private driveway, but the driver fled when the homeowner confronted him.

Police say the BMW has a decal on the back window and the driver was wearing what police described as a sports team jersey.