https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Officer-shot-at-New-York-City-police-precinct-13998871.php
Officer shot at New York City police precinct
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they're looking into the circumstances of a shooting that has left an officer wounded at a Staten Island precinct station.
Police say the officer was shot around 3:45 p.m. Friday in or near the back of the building that houses the 121st Precinct.
The officer's condition wasn't immediately known.
View Comments