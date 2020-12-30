Officer in Breonna Taylor case fights move to fire him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least one Kentucky police officer connected to the fatal shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, is fighting a police move to terminate his employment.
An attorney for Louisville Metro Police detective Joshua Jaynes told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his client hasn't done anything wrong and shouldn't be disciplined in connection with a police raid in March that led to Taylor's death. The shooting of the 26-year-old woman in her Louisville home sparked months of protests there amid national protests over racial injustice and police misconduct.