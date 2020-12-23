Officer charged in death of man slammed on hospital floor

A police officer in upstate New York has been charged with assault in the death last year of a mental health detainee who went limp and unresponsive after the officer allegedly pressed a foot on the man's neck area and slammed his head onto a hospital floor.
Elmira Police Officer Eduardo Oropallo was arraigned Wednesday in connection with the August 2019 death of 49-year-old Gary Strobridge. Prosecutors did not seek bail. Elmira Police Chief Joseph Kane said Oropallo is on paid administrative leave.